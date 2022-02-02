Study: Hawaii ranked one of the best cities to celebrate Valentine’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to WalletHub, Americans will spend $23.9 billion dollars on Valentine’s Day gifts this year on items like greeting cards, jewelry, dinner and dessert and other items.

They anticipate the average person spending an estimated $175 on their significant other.

WalletHub said you don’t have to empty your wallet to have a romantic night out, especially here in Hawaii.

They recently ranked the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day and Honolulu came in third place.

First being San Francisco, California, then Seattle, Washington with Honolulu coming in third.

According to their findings, Honolulu has the most chocolate shops per capita and the second most jewelry stores per capita.

According to Yu Pan, a professor of Marketing at the University of Dayton, the pandemic has impacted shoppers’ behaviors.

For example, she suggests more people will opt out of doing Valentine’s Day activities and instead spend more money on gift giving.

In the article, WalletHub said there are things you can do to enjoy Valentine’s Day without breaking the bank.

Set a limit on how much you would like to spend.

Dine at home instead of eating out at a fancy restaurant.

Make a card instead of buying one from a store

To read the full report for more information click right here.