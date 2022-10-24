A rainbow is seen over a Hawaii beach in July 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is a tourist destination for its beaches, restaurants, excursions and sometimes shopping.

However, just because Hawaii has many high-end shops and boutiques does not mean Hawaii residents are obsessed with fashion.

A new study ranked the states most and least obsessed with fashion and Hawaii came in last.

Fashion experts at Karen Millen looked at Google trends data of search terms used by people interested in fashion over the past 12 months.

States like New York, New Jersey, California and Connecticut came out on top. States like Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Hawaii came in at the bottom.

Because Hawaii has a very tropical climate of highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s year-round, the fashion scene tends to stay the same throughout the months.

Just because Hawaii came in last on this ranking doesn’t mean Hawaii residents don’t have fashion.

You can find the iconic ‘Aloha’ shirts almost anywhere throughout the country at different department stores.