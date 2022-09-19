HONOLULU (KHON2) — Teachers have the profound role of shaping young minds and are critical to preparing students for the real world. Unfortunately, many teachers find themselves overworked and underpaid, earning an average of $2,150 less per year compared to 10 years ago when adjusted for inflation.

Teachers are among the lowest-paying occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree, and their salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation. Still, there are some states where they are more fairly compensated than others. Can you guess where Hawaii ranks on the list?

In order to help educators find the best opportunities, personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for Teachers which analyzes 24 key metrics ranging from income growth potential to whether the state has a digital learning plan.

According to WalletHub, New York has the highest average annual salary for public school teachers at $80,286 (adjusted for cost of living), which is 1.7 times higher than Hawaii.

Hawaii ranks last on the list of best states for teachers, making it the worst state in the U.S. It’s the state with the lowest salary at $47,156 on average for public school teachers. The average starting salary for teachers in Hawaii is $33,327, according to WalletHub.

On top of that, teachers have to deal with COVID-19 related issues and the learning loss that comes with it. At the start of this year, more than a thousand Hawaii public school teachers were out. There were also hundreds of unfilled substitute teacher positions.

Staffing shortages have contributed to the learning loss with data showing Hawaii students falling behind in English, math and science. Click here to learn more.

In order to determine the best states for teachers, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions: “Opportunity & Competition” and “Academic & Work Environment.” The former has heavier weight since competitive salaries and job security are important to a well-balanced personal and professional life.

Source: WalletHub

Best States for Teachers

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Opportunity & Competition Academic & Work Environment 
1New York59.3353
2Utah57.38212
3Virginia56.1348
4Florida55.92610
5Washington55.71315
6New Jersey54.07166
7Pennsylvania53.80811
8Massachusetts53.21184
9Maryland52.43302
10Connecticut52.03245
11North Dakota50.97327
12Delaware50.42431
13Minnesota49.991320
14Georgia49.73730
15California49.53149
16Illinois49.281025
17Indiana48.642216
18Alabama48.281131
19Mississippi47.401234
20Idaho46.32940
21Kentucky45.962624
22Wyoming45.762921
23Texas45.662723
24Iowa45.113322
25Kansas44.881738
26Ohio44.671935
27Vermont44.154114
28North Carolina44.102137
29West Virginia43.813719
30Oregon43.762039
31Rhode Island43.323818
32Nebraska42.864517
33Wisconsin42.763527
34Oklahoma42.701448
35Arkansas41.762543
36Colorado41.643926
37Alaska41.631550
38South Carolina41.572345
39South Dakota41.513436
40Michigan41.254028
41Tennessee41.153633
42Nevada39.923146
43Montana39.564632
44Maine39.475013
45Louisiana39.024729
46Missouri37.594441
47New Mexico37.412851
48Arizona36.174247
49District of Columbia35.944842
50New Hampshire34.39519
51Hawaii33.364944

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Education, National Education Association, National Center for Education Statistics, Council for Community and Economic Research, TeacherPensions.org, ProCon.org, National Council on Teacher Quality, Projections Central – State Occupational Projections, Learning Policy Institute, Education Commission of the States, State Educational Technology Directors Association and WalletHub research.