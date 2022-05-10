HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are more than 800,000 law enforcement officers in the nation, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEMM). Since the first recorded police death in 1786, the nonprofit said there have been more than 23,000 officers killed in the line of duty.
According to preliminary data, 458 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021, marking a 55% increase from the same period the year before. The report said this was the highest total line-of-duty officer deaths since 1930. This year, there have been 91 officer fatalities between Jan. 1 and May 9.
The statistics show that being a police officer remains a dangerous occupation. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted staffing shortages across every job field, and police departments are no exception. Law enforcement agencies must offer enough incentives to attract and retain officers, which include compensation, quality of work environment, among other factors.
WalletHub published a new study to determine the best states to pursue a career in law enforcement by comparing 30 key indicators of “police-friendliness.” WalletHub’s data set ranges from the median income to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita.
Best States to Be a Cop
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Opportunity & Competition
|Law Enforcement Training Requirements
|Job Hazards & Protections
|1
|Connecticut
|59.91
|18
|1
|7
|2
|California
|57.97
|16
|2
|13
|3
|Illinois
|56.95
|5
|6
|21
|4
|District of Columbia
|56.66
|1
|3
|49
|5
|Maryland
|56.34
|13
|7
|8
|6
|Massachusetts
|55.46
|3
|12
|14
|7
|Minnesota
|52.96
|6
|18
|4
|8
|Washington
|52.88
|4
|13
|20
|9
|Colorado
|52.65
|7
|8
|31
|10
|Ohio
|51.93
|26
|5
|26
|11
|Maine
|50.99
|20
|17
|3
|12
|Georgia
|48.44
|28
|10
|24
|13
|New York
|46.72
|2
|40
|9
|14
|Tennessee
|46.64
|37
|4
|41
|15
|Delaware
|46.57
|9
|24
|19
|16
|South Dakota
|45.53
|23
|9
|38
|17
|New Hampshire
|44.76
|11
|44
|1
|18
|Texas
|44.37
|29
|11
|39
|19
|New Jersey
|44.21
|8
|39
|6
|20
|Pennsylvania
|43.75
|27
|26
|18
|21
|Iowa
|43.58
|10
|30
|16
|22
|Indiana
|43.35
|41
|14
|30
|23
|Virginia
|42.98
|24
|28
|11
|24
|Rhode Island
|42.93
|48
|21
|10
|25
|Vermont
|42.86
|31
|38
|2
|26
|Michigan
|42.73
|25
|23
|29
|27
|Oklahoma
|41.53
|32
|15
|45
|28
|Utah
|41.24
|49
|25
|5
|29
|North Carolina
|40.61
|36
|27
|22
|30
|New Mexico
|39.85
|19
|16
|51
|31
|Nebraska
|39.62
|17
|46
|12
|32
|Wisconsin
|39.52
|30
|31
|25
|33
|Idaho
|39.33
|45
|20
|32
|34
|Arizona
|39.08
|22
|32
|27
|35
|Missouri
|38.70
|46
|19
|33
|36
|Florida
|38.41
|33
|42
|15
|37
|North Dakota
|37.51
|21
|49
|17
|38
|Kansas
|37.46
|14
|34
|37
|39
|Oregon
|36.99
|34
|41
|23
|40
|Wyoming
|36.76
|43
|22
|40
|41
|Alabama
|34.57
|15
|47
|36
|42
|Kentucky
|34.16
|40
|29
|42
|43
|South Carolina
|33.74
|35
|33
|44
|44
|Louisiana
|32.39
|12
|43
|48
|45
|Montana
|31.87
|38
|35
|46
|46
|Nevada
|31.02
|39
|48
|34
|47
|Mississippi
|29.38
|50
|37
|43
|48
|West Virginia
|29.24
|47
|45
|35
|49
|Alaska
|26.91
|42
|50
|47
|50
|Hawaii
|26.03
|44
|51
|28
|51
|Arkansas
|25.56
|51
|36
|50
Hawaii comes second to last on the list and is among the states with the lowest median income growth for law enforcement officers.
* Note: Law enforcement officers include police and sheriff officers, detectives and criminal investigators.
