HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are more than 800,000 law enforcement officers in the nation, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEMM). Since the first recorded police death in 1786, the nonprofit said there have been more than 23,000 officers killed in the line of duty.

According to preliminary data, 458 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021, marking a 55% increase from the same period the year before. The report said this was the highest total line-of-duty officer deaths since 1930. This year, there have been 91 officer fatalities between Jan. 1 and May 9.

The statistics show that being a police officer remains a dangerous occupation. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted staffing shortages across every job field, and police departments are no exception. Law enforcement agencies must offer enough incentives to attract and retain officers, which include compensation, quality of work environment, among other factors.

WalletHub published a new study to determine the best states to pursue a career in law enforcement by comparing 30 key indicators of “police-friendliness.” WalletHub’s data set ranges from the median income to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita.

Best States to Be a Cop

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Opportunity & Competition Law Enforcement Training Requirements Job Hazards & Protections 
1Connecticut59.911817
2California57.9716213
3Illinois56.955621
4District of Columbia56.661349
5Maryland56.341378
6Massachusetts55.4631214
7Minnesota52.966184
8Washington52.8841320
9Colorado52.657831
10Ohio51.9326526
11Maine50.9920173
12Georgia48.44281024
13New York46.722409
14Tennessee46.6437441
15Delaware46.5792419
16South Dakota45.5323938
17New Hampshire44.7611441
18Texas44.37291139
19New Jersey44.218396
20Pennsylvania43.75272618
21Iowa43.58103016
22Indiana43.35411430
23Virginia42.98242811
24Rhode Island42.93482110
25Vermont42.8631382
26Michigan42.73252329
27Oklahoma41.53321545
28Utah41.2449255
29North Carolina40.61362722
30New Mexico39.85191651
31Nebraska39.62174612
32Wisconsin39.52303125
33Idaho39.33452032
34Arizona39.08223227
35Missouri38.70461933
36Florida38.41334215
37North Dakota37.51214917
38Kansas37.46143437
39Oregon36.99344123
40Wyoming36.76432240
41Alabama34.57154736
42Kentucky34.16402942
43South Carolina33.74353344
44Louisiana32.39124348
45Montana31.87383546
46Nevada31.02394834
47Mississippi29.38503743
48West Virginia29.24474535
49Alaska26.91425047
50Hawaii26.03445128
51Arkansas25.56513650
Hawaii comes second to last on the list and is among the states with the lowest median income growth for law enforcement officers.

* Note: Law enforcement officers include police and sheriff officers, detectives and criminal investigators.

