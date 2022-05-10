HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are more than 800,000 law enforcement officers in the nation, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEMM). Since the first recorded police death in 1786, the nonprofit said there have been more than 23,000 officers killed in the line of duty.

According to preliminary data, 458 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021, marking a 55% increase from the same period the year before. The report said this was the highest total line-of-duty officer deaths since 1930. This year, there have been 91 officer fatalities between Jan. 1 and May 9.

The statistics show that being a police officer remains a dangerous occupation. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted staffing shortages across every job field, and police departments are no exception. Law enforcement agencies must offer enough incentives to attract and retain officers, which include compensation, quality of work environment, among other factors.

WalletHub published a new study to determine the best states to pursue a career in law enforcement by comparing 30 key indicators of “police-friendliness.” WalletHub’s data set ranges from the median income to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita.

Best States to Be a Cop

Overall Rank State Total Score Opportunity & Competition Law Enforcement Training Requirements Job Hazards & Protections 1 Connecticut 59.91 18 1 7 2 California 57.97 16 2 13 3 Illinois 56.95 5 6 21 4 District of Columbia 56.66 1 3 49 5 Maryland 56.34 13 7 8 6 Massachusetts 55.46 3 12 14 7 Minnesota 52.96 6 18 4 8 Washington 52.88 4 13 20 9 Colorado 52.65 7 8 31 10 Ohio 51.93 26 5 26 11 Maine 50.99 20 17 3 12 Georgia 48.44 28 10 24 13 New York 46.72 2 40 9 14 Tennessee 46.64 37 4 41 15 Delaware 46.57 9 24 19 16 South Dakota 45.53 23 9 38 17 New Hampshire 44.76 11 44 1 18 Texas 44.37 29 11 39 19 New Jersey 44.21 8 39 6 20 Pennsylvania 43.75 27 26 18 21 Iowa 43.58 10 30 16 22 Indiana 43.35 41 14 30 23 Virginia 42.98 24 28 11 24 Rhode Island 42.93 48 21 10 25 Vermont 42.86 31 38 2 26 Michigan 42.73 25 23 29 27 Oklahoma 41.53 32 15 45 28 Utah 41.24 49 25 5 29 North Carolina 40.61 36 27 22 30 New Mexico 39.85 19 16 51 31 Nebraska 39.62 17 46 12 32 Wisconsin 39.52 30 31 25 33 Idaho 39.33 45 20 32 34 Arizona 39.08 22 32 27 35 Missouri 38.70 46 19 33 36 Florida 38.41 33 42 15 37 North Dakota 37.51 21 49 17 38 Kansas 37.46 14 34 37 39 Oregon 36.99 34 41 23 40 Wyoming 36.76 43 22 40 41 Alabama 34.57 15 47 36 42 Kentucky 34.16 40 29 42 43 South Carolina 33.74 35 33 44 44 Louisiana 32.39 12 43 48 45 Montana 31.87 38 35 46 46 Nevada 31.02 39 48 34 47 Mississippi 29.38 50 37 43 48 West Virginia 29.24 47 45 35 49 Alaska 26.91 42 50 47 50 Hawaii 26.03 44 51 28 51 Arkansas 25.56 51 36 50 Courtesy: WalletHub.com

Hawaii comes second to last on the list and is among the states with the lowest median income growth for law enforcement officers.

* Note: Law enforcement officers include police and sheriff officers, detectives and criminal investigators.

