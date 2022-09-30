HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite crypto interest being at an all-time low, Hawaii is among the Top 10 states that are still obsessed with digital currency, according to a new study. Finance website AtoZMarkets.com found that interest is over 80 times lower than the peak of early November 2021; analysis of Google Trends data also revealed that crypto interest in the last 12 months has reached an all-time low.

The study looked at which states still have their crypto obsession intact, despite the drop in online interest.

Each state was given a total score determined by main crypto-oriented search terms over the last 12 months, including “bitcoin” and “cryptocurrency.” California was ranked as having the highest interest in crypto with a score of 675, followed by Nevada and New York. Hawaii was ranked as the seventh most crypto-obsessed state with a total score of 548, according to the study.

Top 10 Most Crypto-Obsessed States

State Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum Dogecoin Cryptocurrency NFT Coinbase Total Score 1. California 100 92 100 100 83 100 100 675 2. Nevada 91 100 84 87 87 89 79 617 3. New York 83 75 92 91 78 89 94 602 4. New Jersey 89 81 90 91 81 77 83 592 5. Florida 84 89 75 89 80 77 82 576 6. Washington 77 79 79 87 76 76 88 562 7. Hawaii 90 93 80 69 97 77 42 548 8. Utah 82 71 70 76 69 69 81 518 9. Massachusetts 74 76 81 67 65 77 75 515 10. Oregon 73 73 82 77 66 71 71 513

Hawaii’s crypto market almost took its last breath after House Bill 2108 was indefinitely deferred in early May. The bill would have established a program for the licensure, regulation and oversight of digital currency companies in the state. Without its passing, the Digital Currency Innovation Lab was scheduled to close for transactions on June 30 for both businesses and consumers.

Then on June 2, a two-year extension of the DCIL was announced. The news was a sigh of relief for the cryptocurrency companies participating in the pilot program. They can continue to do business in Hawaii without having to first obtain a state money transmitter license, at least until June 30, 2024.

Those that choose to withdraw from the program will have to abide by the terms of the DCIL and wind down procedures starting on July 1 and concluding on Dec. 31.