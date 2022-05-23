HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Studio Ghibli Festival is returning to Hawaii’s big screens this summer from June 1 through August 11.

From Spirited Away to My Neighbor Totoro, fans can experience the magic of Studio Ghibli’s most beloved films Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Kahala and Kaahumanu Theatres.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Below is the list of films that will be showing:

June 1-2: Castle in the Sky

Castle in the Sky June 8-9: From Up on Poppy Hill

From Up on Poppy Hill June 15-16: Spirited Away

Spirited Away June 22-23: The Secret World of Arrietty

The Secret World of Arrietty June 29-30: Kiki’s Delivery Service

Kiki’s Delivery Service July 6-7: My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro July 13-14: Whisper of the Heart

Whisper of the Heart July 20-21: Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind July 27-28: Howl’s Moving Castle

Howl’s Moving Castle Aug. 3-4: Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke Aug. 10-11: The Tale of Princess Kaguya

For more information, click here.