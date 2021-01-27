Studies planned to improve 2 East Maui bridges

File – Map of bridge project sites where crews will conduct environmental compliance studies for the improvement of the Waikakoi and South Wailua bridges in East Maui starting on Thursday, Jan. 28. (Maui County)

HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui County Department of Public Works and Hawaii Department of Transportation will begin environmental compliance studies to improve Waikakoi and South Wailua bridges in East Maui on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The bridges — located at mile markers 45.5 and 44.7 on Hana Highway — will be evaluated to determine if rehabilitation or replacement is needed to address deterioration and load capacity issues in the 110-year-old structures.

Residents and motorists may see crews beginning on Thursday, Jan. 28, near the bridges as they conduct project fieldwork that includes topographic surveys, roadway borings, cultural surveys and biological surveys.

The current load restriction for South Wailua Bridge is 9 tons while Waikakoi Bridge has a load restriction of 12 tons. The bridge improvement project is meant to “maintain a safe and functional road for the community,” according to the Office of Mayor Mike Victorino.

Required overnight road closures for boring activities will be announced in advance so the public can plan accordingly. Residents can share concerns and gather more information by emailing Ty Takeno at ty.takeno@co.maui.us or calling (808)-244-2015.

