Students take over the State Capitol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a student takeover at the State Capitol.

Dozens of students were sworn in on January 18 at the 69th annual YMCA Youth and Government opening ceremony.

There is one youth governor and 50 delegates from Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii Island.

Over the three-day weekend, they will debate and vote on bills as lawmakers do.

Each was authored by a student and highlight topics like suicide prevention — CPR training at high schools and appropriating money to create community gardens in low-income areas.