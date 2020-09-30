Student sexually assaulted at UH Manoa’s Frear Hall

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Even with tourism set to reopen for mainland travelers in October, no changes are likely with inter-island travel. Mayors say they also want inter-island passengers to get tested, but acknowledge there are not enough tests available in Hawaii.

The governor has asked the mayors of the four counties to come up with an alternative to the 14-day quarantine for inter-island travelers from Oahu. But they do not see a safer alternative until Hawaii can drastically increase its testing capacity.