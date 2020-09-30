Student sexually assaulted at UH Manoa’s Frear Hall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s been a sex assault at UH Manoa.
The university said it happened last Wednesday at Frear Hall.
The suspect and victim know each other.
Officials say the suspect pretended to be drunk to convince the victim to let them stay in the apartment overnight, and that’s when the assault happened.
