HONOLULU (KHON2) — Student researchers concluded putting coral larvae to warmer temperatures does not give the coral a better chance to survive when it grows.

The students did a study to see if they could restore coral if they put the larvae at different temperatures.

However, the results suggested that life stage survival can be maximized for rearing rice coral at ambient temperatures.

“As climate change intensifies, it is critical that we focus our restoration and conservation strategies on those that will have the greatest positive impact,” said student Ariana Huffmyer.

The students who worked on the project were Shayle Matsuda and Huffmyer, who are marine biology graduate students in the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, and Gyasi Alexander, who is an undergraduate student at the University of Rhode Island.

Gyasi Alexander and Shayle Matsuda conducting field work.Honolulu, Hawaii 2022 (Courtesy: University of Hawaii)

Ariana Huffmyer (left) and Gyasi Alexander (middle) working in the laboratory. Honolulu, Hawaii 2022 (Courtesy: University of Hawaii)

Hawaii Institute for Marine Biology coral ecologist Josh Hancock also contributed to the research efforts.