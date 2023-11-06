HONOLULU (KHON2) — A student is currently in police custody after an apparent stabbing at an elementary school.

EMS responded to an address listed as Makaha Elementary School for an injury just before 2 p.m.

They treated an 11-year-old boy for a stab wound to “the upper body,” according to the agency.

The boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HPD has opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.