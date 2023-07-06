HONOLULU (KHON2) – Everybody loves cooking, and everybody loves food.

Here at Campbell High School, there is a six-week program; a culinary program that is actually coming to a close, teaching students not just how to cook but also the lessons that come with that.

This program is a part of an organization called Weed & Seed Hawaii; so, to find out more about the organization and this program, KHON2.com is here with its Executive Director, Gale Braceros.

Out of this six-week program, what do students learn and go through?

“The six-week program, we are very fortunate to have Executive Chef Darryl Shinogi of Roy’s of Ko Olina, who has been instructing this program for the past 10 years, teaching the students how to prepare economic ethnic foods, dishes that they can go home and prepare for their families too,” said Braceros.

“Not just cooking, but getting them to work as a team, organization skills. Especially for the upcoming freshman, we are finding it is very helpful for them to come to campus before school starts, because this is a large school, to get them used to the campus and to get to know some upper classmen.”

With this program coming to a close for this year, will this be available next year?

I know this year is the 20th year at Campbell. Will there be a 21st?

“Yes, we hope so,” said Braceros.

“All of our programs that we offer in Weed & Seed is at no cost to our community; so, we really depend on private donations and government grants and also foundation grants. So, as long as we can get funded, we will continue this program.”

And for those who may be unfamiliar, Weed & Seed Hawaii is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. But what are you guys all about?

What is your mission and how do you continue to do the things you have done?

“Weed & Seed Hawaii is a non-profit organization and our whole strategy is weeding out the crime with working with our major partner, the Honolulu Police Department; and we seed in good, positive things back into the community, taking away the bad,” said Braceros.

Gale has important things to share, but some of the importance also comes from the students themselves.

So, we have some of them continuing to practice what they’ve been learning.

Gabrielle, tell KHON2.com a little bit about what was the best thing that you have gone through throughout this program?

“The best thing would probably be working with the chef because not every day you get to work with the professions; so, I think it is pretty cool,” said Gabrielle.

KHON2.com is here with Sage, now.

Sage, what is one important lesson that you can take from this class and apply it to your life?

“One important lesson that I learned from this class is to always be curious to others,” said Sage.

“One thing that I can learn from this is cooking is really a lifestyle and you need to learn how to cook just for you to eat and survive,” added Sage. “And I know for those of you out there who love to eat, this is the right program for you.”

Ethan, for you, when we are talking about food and working with food, one question that would come to my mind is what is the best dish I will be making.

So, what was one of the best dishes you made?

“It was this baked butter, not butterfish, it was swordfish. It came with rice and daikon, and we added a little bit of broth. It was pretty good,” said Ethan.

But if you are interested to find out more about the program and Weed & Seed Hawaii itself or maybe be a donator or sponsor yourself, click here.

Again, this is the Weed & Seed Hawaii’s Culinary Program here at Campbell High School coming to a close next week with its Appreciation Luncheon Thursday, July 13.