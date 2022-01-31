Struggling to keep up with your electricity bill? Here are some helpful tips

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric released 5 easy tips you can use right now to save a few bucks on your electricity bill.

With the holidays officially over and people well into the new year, Hawaiian Electric wanted to make it easier on people who may want to save money in this new year.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Check to see if your water heater is set to 120 degrees Fahrenheit Set your AC to 73 degrees or higher Clean out your AC filter and don’t let dust collect Keep your fridge and freezer stocked at 75% Switch your normal lightbulbs for LED lighting

They first spoke about water heaters using a lot of energy. For instance, every time you shower, cook, or clean, your water heater gets to work.

They said most manufacturers set the temperature for water heaters at 140 degrees Fahrenheit; however, they suggest changing it to 120 degrees.

According to Hawaiian Electric this lower temperature doesn’t feel different and it will cut energy consumption and reduce the amount of mineral build up and corrosion in the unit.

Although some houses in Hawaii do not have air conditioning units, if your household does here are some tips for you.

One way you can make sure your air conditioning unit is running efficiently is by cleaning out the filters regularly.

They said dusty filters makes your air conditioning work harder meaning more electricity is being used.

They suggest setting your AC to 73 degrees or higher while you are at home and bumping it up at night or when you leave for work.

Refrigerators use a lot of energy as well. In the article, they suggest keeping your fridge and freezer stocked at 75%, along with setting the temperature between 35 – 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lastly, they suggest switching your lightbulbs for LED lighting. They said LEDs use at least 75% less energy and last up to 50 times longer than traditional light bulbs.

These simple tips can save you money short term and long term, putting more money back in your pocket.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

To read the full report by Hawaiian Electric click right here.