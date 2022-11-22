HONOLULU (KHON2) — After receiving a call about a building fire, the Honolulu Fire Department arrived to find heavy smoke and flames from a structure in Makaha early Monday morning.

HFD said they reached the scene of the two-story structure on Jade Street at around 3:47 a.m. and immediately began an aggressive fire attack.

Shortly after firefighters arrived the rear of the structure had partially collapsed, luckily no confirmed occupants were in that part of the home at the time.

However, neighbors said it appeared that someone could have been living in the structure at the time of fire.

Bystanders told HFD that the electrical service to the home has been disconnected for a year. It is not yet determined by fire crews if smoke detectors were in the house.

By 4:34 a.m. the fire was extinguished.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and to provide damage estimates.