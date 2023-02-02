The Honolulu Fire Department responding to an early morning structure fire on Peke Lane in Waipahu, Hawaii on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened on Peke Lane.

Firefighters said they arrived at the scene at around 1:47 a.m. and found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames.

After initiating a defensive fire attack, the fire was extinguished by 3:39 a.m.

There were no injuries reported but the cause of the fire and its damage estimate remains under investigation.