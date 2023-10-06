HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire severely damaged a multi-million dollar home on Maui.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
The fire department says it happened overnight on Wednesday at a home on plantation club drive in Kapalua.
Officials say no one was inside at the time.
It took almost 12 hours to extinguish.
The department says 60 percent of the home was on fire.
Damage to the home is estimated at $4 million.
The fire was contained by 6:51 a.m. and by 1:30 p.m. completely extinguished, according to Maui Fire Department.