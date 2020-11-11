Two-alarm fire near Hawaii Kai Drive prompts road closure

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A two-alarm fire near Naniwa Gardens in Hawaii Kai has prompted road closures in the area.

Honolulu firefighters and police are on scene. Traffic is being rerouted to Hahaione. 

Courtesy: Sharon Muramaru

No injuries have been reported at this time.

