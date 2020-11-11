Two-alarm fire near Hawaii Kai Drive prompts road closure

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A two-alarm fire near Naniwa Gardens in Hawaii Kai has prompted road closures in the area.
Honolulu firefighters and police are on scene. Traffic is being rerouted to Hahaione.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
