Structure fire in Wailea left a $1.75 million loss

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui firefighters doused a structure fire in Wailea on May 1, just before midnight.

Officials say that the fire department responded to Wailea Alanui Drive and found an unoccupied, one-story luxury unit on fire. Firefighters took action and worked to put it out. They also worked on putting out a vehicle fire in the attached carport.

After knockdown of the fire, crews worked to extinguish the fire on the roof that had extended into the void space between the roof covering and the decking below, having to tear off the metal covering to access and extinguish the stubborn fire.

The fire was later extinguished at 1:30 p.m. on May 2, says fire officials.

Officials say that damages to the structure are $1.75 million and that the extend of the damage done to its contents is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and there are no indications of an intentionally set fire.