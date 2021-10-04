Structure fire in Pukalani displaces 6 people; cause is being investigated

A structure fire on Akalani Loop in Pukalani displaced six people on Oct. 4, 2021. (Courtesy: Maui Fire Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui crews spent Monday afternoon battling a structure fire in Pukalani that displaced six people.

The Maui Fire Department (MFD) said the fire was under control at approximately 1:20 p.m., but crews are still on scene for mop-up operations.

MFD was called just before 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire on Akalani Loop. There were no reported injuries, however, three adults and three minors were displaced.

Major fire and smoke damage was reported throughout the residence. The cost of damage is unavailable at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.