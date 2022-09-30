HONOLULU (KHON2) — Properties in Haiku on Maui are burning due to a structure fire on Haiku Road, according to Maui County officials.

Maui Fire Department responded to the structure fire on Friday, Sept. 30 around 2:40 p.m.

Maui Police Department reported that parts of West Kuiaha Road are closed at Mauu Place along with Haiku Road near West Kuiaha Road.

According to MFD, five people have been displaced and the Red Cross is helping those affected.

One tenant received a minor burn to their leg and is now in good condition, MFD reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and firefighters have not yet concluded operations.

MFD controlled the fire around 4 p.m.