HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii had breezy conditions and quite a bit of rain through Sunday but unfortunately, the worst of this storm is yet to come.

The bad weather will continue as a strong cold front will pass over the island chain causing widespread rain, which will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms and high winds.

With a lot of rain expected, there is a good possibility for flash flooding throughout the day. Anyone who lives in a flood-prone area should be on high alert today. This rain, on top of the recent heavy rain Friday and yesterday, will allow the ground to become even more saturated. Therefore, the strong winds expected throughout the day may knock down trees, branches and power lines.

The cold front will pass over Oahu around commute time accompanied by the strongest of the winds from this system. Potential heavy rain, mixed with possible thunderstorms, may make driving somewhat challenging, especially during rush hour. There is also a slight chance for hail in these thunderstorms, which is a rare event for Hawaii and indicates how strong this cold front is.

The National Weather Service has eight watches, warnings, and advisories out including a severe thunderstorm watch for all of Oahu, Kauai and surrounding waters. Other warnings include a high wind warning, high surf warning, gale warning, and a flood watch for all islands. There is also a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning for the peaks with snow accumulation possibly over 14 inches and winds as high as 135 mph. It is important to note that these are blizzard conditions but the National Weather Service no longer issues blizzard warnings.