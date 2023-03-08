HONOLULU (KHON2) — The strong winds are having an impact on the neighbor islands. From boats becoming loose from moorings to power outages and strange-looking clouds, people are being asked to keep an eye out.

Monica Lodato works at the Lahaina Yacht Club; she said the wind has been no joke.

“I was trying to walk in the door to come in to work, and the door wouldn’t open,” Lodato said. “And, I had to push really hard because the wind was blowing so hard off the water and against the door. I couldn’t even get in.”

Boats right off the Lahaina Harbor were rocking side to side. The state’s DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation said at least two boats in the Lahaina area broke loose from moorings overnight.

The DLNR said it is possible there are more boats loose and asked owners to secure them.

Lodato said, “It’s definitely getting a lot rougher; the water is really brown. So, I don’t think there would be much that they would be able to do even if they were aware and out there because it’s just so dangerous right now.”

Video from viewers in Hawaii County shows at least one roof blown off, and down trees and power lines. A power outage ended classes early at three public schools as well as one charter school.

The Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science Public Charter School Director Steve Hirakami said they contacted parents to pick up students after 10 a.m.

Hirakami said, “We went in the middle of recess… Then, there are all these kids standing around; and that wind of that time just got fierce.”

Department of Education and Hirakami said the power has been restored at the schools.

Meanwhile, those looking up above Mauna Loa and Kilauea Volcanoes caught a phenomenon floating by known as lenticular clouds.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Thomas Vaughan said these types of clouds are rare in Hawaii.

“When we have those really strong winds that blow over the terrain over the summits of the Big Island it creates these mountain waves,” Vaughan said. “And, then, that can cause air to condense and form those unusual-looking clouds that we saw this morning.”

Dozens of people spotted the rare-shaped clouds over the Big Island’s summit. Vaughan said the strong wind is having more of an impact this time around due to the direction it is hitting the islands.

Vaughan said, “It’s a pretty unusual event in the sense that the winds are coming from a direction that we normally don’t see strong winds which can add to the impacts, increases the likelihood of down trees.”

The NWS said weather conditions will improve by Thursday, March 9.