HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy easterly trade wind pattern will return to the islands as a high pressure rebuilds to the northeast of the state. Looking ahead, global models forecast a robust surface high forming well to the north of the state during the latter part of the weekend. This is likely to result in a tightening of the pressure gradient over the islands, bringing another episode of locally potent and gusty trade winds. As we move into early next week, this formidable high-pressure system will position itself to the north of the islands. Wind speeds Sunday through Wednesday may be as strong as 35 mph with higher gusts. This shift could potentially direct moisture southward towards the main Hawaiian Islands, leading to an uptick in showers during the first half of the upcoming week.