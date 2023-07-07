HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu are asking the public to weigh in on the use and rules for outdoor courts across Honolulu.

The survey covers basketball, pickleball, tennis and volleyball courts.

Residents will be asked questions regarding current usage and instructional classes. Among the questions are some related to proposed rule changes to limit instructional classes to certain parks and designating specific times for those classes.

The survey is available now until July 21 at 4:30 p.m. on the City’s survey site. Physical copies can be picked up at Kapolei Hale and the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building.

Those who would like to provide additional comments can email them, by the deadline, to DPRPMRSMail@honolulu.gov.

The DPR will review comments prior to the final stage of approving then posting the final draft publicly and holding a public hearing for final input.