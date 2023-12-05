HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.
On Tuesday, Dec. 5, KHON2 is featuring Stripsteak Waikiki in-studio to teach us how to make a sweet potato bisque that’s perfect for the holiday season ahead.
by: Sandy Harjo-Livingston, Brittni Friedlander
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sandy Harjo-Livingston, Brittni Friedlander
Posted:
Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go.
On Tuesday, Dec. 5, KHON2 is featuring Stripsteak Waikiki in-studio to teach us how to make a sweet potato bisque that’s perfect for the holiday season ahead.