MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Secure your mopeds, is what the University of Hawaii told students on Monday, Dec. 4 after a recent string of thefts on the Manoa campus.

Students told KHON2 that they are hoping for more security and officials said upgrades are coming.

University officials said vehicle thefts are down in 2023 overall — 29 in 2022 compared to 15 in 2023 — but an alert was still sent to students after a recent string of five mopeds being stolen in just a few weeks.

“It’s like a general rule not to leave your moped in one spot for too long, which they did mention, the school mentioned in an email to students about like thieves noticing patters,” University of Hawaii sophomore Elena Vorm said.

“They will watch like if a moped that hasn’t moved in a couple of days, like they’ll come take it and stuff,” University of Hawaii sophomore Riley Simpson said. “And even if you do lock it up and it’s not like locked up to like an actual object, people will find ways to take it”

On top of keeping their mopeds locked to a solid object and never leaving it in one place for an extended period of time, some students told KHON2 that they have turned to keeping a tracking device in the seat of their vehicle.

Aiden Brown had his moped stolen in November, but he got it back due to his tracker.

“I think it was a homeless guy and so I went, hunted it down. It was in a park, so I called the cops and they like met me there and helped me get it back,” Brown said. “Since it got stolen, I’ve had all these issues because, you know, obviously the person who stole it had to hotwire it.”

UH said Honolulu police are in charge of investigating moped thefts, HPD did not respond to a request for comment. Students told KHON2 that they would like more than an email from campus security.

“More than just like, ‘Be aware. Here’s what you can do, not get your moped stolen,'” Vorm said. “Like, ‘What are you doing as an institution like where I’m supposed to feel safe putting my property?'”

UH’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) operates dozens of security cameras on campus and are in the early stages of installing new software to detect and alert officers to suspicious activity.

“Pretty much anything human-induced possible suspicious activity,” UH spokesperson Marc Arakaki said. “What will happen is that our DPS patrol officers are going to be alerted to that and then they can immediately, you know, check out the area and see exactly what’s going on.”

Nine cameras currently have the new software and UH officials said they are working to install it in the rest. There are also 35 emergency call boxes on campus that give a direct line to campus officers.

