String of lights determined to be SpaceX launching Starlink internet satellites

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strange sight overnight had many looking up at the sky.

These string of lights were seen early this morning over Kalaeloa.

Apparently it was SpaceX launching 60 Starlink internet satellites into space.

The Starlink mission is aiming to create a constellation composed of thousands of small satellites that will bring high-speed internet access around the globe.

Space-C CEO Elon Musk says part of the goal is to help people who live in extremely remote or rural areas stay connected.

The company says it will need more than 1,500 satellites for the system to operate fully.