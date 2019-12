HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another change is coming to Oahu’s plastic bag ban in the new year.

Right now, grocery and other stores can still provide you a thicker-reusable plastic bag for a fee.

Starting January 1, no plastic bags can be provided at checkout.

The only plastic bags that will still be allowed are those for take-out food, loose fruit and vegetables and medicines.

Even those will be banned in 2021 under a recently passed law.

