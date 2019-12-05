Strict Oahu plastic ban will take effect in 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stricter ban on plastic will become law on Oahu.

The Honolulu City Council voted 7 to 2 in favor of banning restaurants from providing plastic utensils, straws, and stirrers to its customers, on Wednesday, December 4.

The ban even covers the decorative green plastic pieces used in bentos, along with styrofoam containers.

Jason Higa, the CEO of Zippy’s, released a statement regarding Bill 40:

We appreciate that Bill 40 was amended to address many of industry’s concerns. We were disappointed, however, in the way the process unfolded which resulted in hasty drafting and re-drafting of amendments, which is not the ideal way to develop new policies. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to aid in the development of customer education and administrative rules to further define definitions and exemptions to aid with Bill 40’s enforcement. Jason Higa, CEO of Zippy’s

The full ban will take effect in 2022.

Pre-packaged foods are exempt from this ban and businesses are also able to apply for an exemption.

There was one big last-minute change — if a business is granted an exemption on an item, the supplier of that item would also be exempt from the ban.