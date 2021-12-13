Straub celebrates 100th anniversary with groundbreaking

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Straub Medical Center celebrated its 100th anniversary on Monday, Dec. 12 with a groundbreaking for their new medical center.

The new medical center will be three times the size at 760,000 square feet which will include the current hospital. The first part of the project will be the garage. The second part will be the new medical building, and the third part will be the outdoor space. The last part will be the renovation of the existing Straub Medical Center as well as the Strode Medical Building.

When it is complete, the facility will be the entire block bordered by South King Street, South Hotel Street, Ward Avenue and Kealamakai Street.

“Straub’s centennial celebration has provided us with a renewed sense of appreciation for Straub’s legacy of providing high-quality, patient-centered care, and the inspiration to move forward purposefully on a new state-of-the-art campus that will truly reflect the quality of care Straub is known to deliver,” said Ray Vara, Hawai’i Pacific Health President and CEO. “It will be a facility designed for the future with the flexibility to support our patients and care providers as we address the ever-changing health care needs of our community.”

Straub’s new building will take about 15 years to complete.

An estimated 400 construction jobs will be created, and when the facility is done about 100 full-time employees will be needed.