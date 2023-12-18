HONOLULU (KHON2) — Peculiar technology on some parking meters has some Oahu residents concerned about their privacy.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

They might look like cameras, but officials say they serve a purpose.

There are about 3,000 smart parking meters across Oahu that were installed by the Department of Transportation Services in 2023. Two lenses on each meter face the stall, which left some drivers with questions.

“You know, looks like a camera! Who knows what the design is really underneath it all,” Rob Guerin said.

Officials said there is nothing to worry about because the lenses are sensors, not cameras.

“And so on the back end, we can see in real time if the meter is paid or not paid and occupied and so if it’s not paid and occupied, then HPD as well can see that,” DTS chief planner Chris Clark said. “So, there’s no uniquely identifiable information that’s made available to us. We don’t know that it was, we know that it’s a vehicle, we don’t know it’s your vehicle or the license plate or any additional details like that.”

City officials insisted that the sensors inside the meters do not take photos or videos and said it is much easier to only determine if a vehicle is occupying the stall and if the driver paid.

Third-party experts agreed. The president of Security Alarm Shop said they are proximity sensors, where one lens sends out an electromagnetic wave.

“And one receives those back and the combination of those two determine whether there’s a car parked in the space,” Security Alarm Shop president Joey Ching said. “So, it’s not as invasive as a CCTV camera. It’s just seeing if something’s there, so it’s like a radar.”

There is also an app that convinced Ching that they are sensors.

“So, available ones are green and the ones that have cars parked in them are red,” Ching said.

City officials said that data is shared with police to target areas where folks often do not pay. Motorists had mixed feelings when KHON2 brought that up.

“Oh yeah, that’s fine! You know, as long as you don’t give my car a ticket,” Guerin said.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Drivers can use the City’s Park Smarter app to see what stalls are available and to pay for parking. Click here for more information.