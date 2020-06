HONOLULU (KHON2)

Paper cranes are small in size, but they carry a huge meaning.

They’re considered a symbol of peace — traced back to more than 70 years ago — to a little girl in Japan named Sadako Sasaki.

Her brother shared her story with me…in hopes to encourage peace during these trying times.

Masahiro Sasaki was a special guest on the “History Talks” series by the Pacific Historic Parks.

Be sure to catch the entire store in the book “The Complete Story of Sadako Sasaki.”