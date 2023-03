Satellite wide image of the tropical pacific on Monday afternoon, March 27 2023. (NOAA)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A storm near Kauai could bring another wet week for the islands.

The storm is parked near the north of the Garden Isle and is expected to stay there for most of the week however it could draw in hit-or-miss heavy rain.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Oahu that will last until 6 p.m.

Rain chances remain high for Honolulu and are expected to peak on Thursday night.