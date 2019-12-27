Storm impact results in the closure of Ho‘omaluhia, Bellows campgrounds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials will suspend camping at four Windward Oahu campgrounds starting on Friday afternoon on Dec. 27 and will end on Dec. 30.

This is due to a fallen power line and numerous damaged or fallen trees.

The four campgrounds include Bellows Field Beach Park and the three campgrounds within Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden (Kahua Kuou, Kahua Lehua, and Kahua Nui-Makai).

In addition, Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden will remain closed through Friday, Dec. 27 and potentially into Saturday, Dec. 28, as crews from Hawaiian Electric work to clear a downed power line that fell near the garden’s visitor center and onto a nearby roadway.

At Bellows Field Beach Park, numerous trees either fell or were severely damaged due to the rain and strong winds on Christmas Day.

Those who have already obtained permits for these campgrounds during this camping period are eligible for a refund. Instructions and a notice of the campground closure will be emailed to those permitted campers.

Crews from the Division of Urban Forestry (DUF), the Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM), and Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) have been working around the clock to address tree and weather-related emergencies around the island.

Since early Christmas morning, city crews have responded to:

33 downed trees

10 downed power lines

Seven blown roofs

Two water evacuations

Five cases of arcing utility wires

The Department of Park and Recreation would like to thank the Honolulu Police Department as their officers have continued to address various post-storm incidents throughout the day and assisted with traffic control in the above-mentioned emergencies.