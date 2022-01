WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County officials report the parking lot next to Days Inn on Kihei Road will be closed during the storm debris clean up project.

Officials said public access to the parking lot next to the Days Inn will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Department of Public Works department is parking its trucks there to carry away the debris from the Dec. 5-6 Kona Low storm.