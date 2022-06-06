HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Dog Bite Awareness Week began on Sunday, June 5, which is a public service campaign that highlights responsible dog ownership. From nips to vicious attacks, aggressive dogs bring a serious threat to postal workers and the public.

Last year, the U.S. Postal Service reported more than 5,400 employees were attacked by dogs in the nation. The USPS says every year nearly 6,000 employees are attacked by dogs while on their routes.

“Please deliver for us by being responsible pet owners and make sure your dogs are secured when our carrier comes to your mailbox,” USPS spokesperson Duke Gonzales told KHON2.

According to Gonzales, there were 27 dog bites in Hawaii last year. In 2020, there were 19 dog bites.

Even though mail carriers will ask residents to control their dogs, bites may still happen. This can result in major injuries to postal workers and costly medical expenses for dog owners. USPS is reminding people to follow these practices to prevent this from happening.

When a letter carrier comes to your home, keep dogs:

Inside the house or behind a fence;

Away from the door or in another room; or

On a leash.

Even if your dogs are known to be friendly, keep them inside when a mail carrier arrives. Most people know the approximate time when their mail is delivered. USPS also offers Informed Delivery, which is a free service that gives customers a digital preview of the packages that are scheduled to be delivered.

Top 10 Dog Bite States:

State 2020 2021 CA 787 656 TX 410 368 OH 369 359 PA 296 281 MI 253 244 NY 294 239 IL 289 226 FL 199 201 WA 122 139 KY 121 123

National Dog Bite Awareness Week runs through Saturday, June 11. This year’s theme is “The USPS Delivers for America — Deliver for Us by Restraining Your Dog.”

