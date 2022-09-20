HONOLULU (KHON2) — In case you didn’t know, you should not throw trash, money or any other items into the steam vents at Wahinekapu in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The park is putting out a PSA to try and get people to stop littering the steam vents and along the hiking trails throughout the park.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said it’s disrespectful to Kānaka ʻŌiwi, Native Hawaiians, because some Hawaiians are known to cleanse themselves in the steam before cultural protocol at Kilauea summit.

They compared the steam vents to dumping trash in a church or at your grandmother’s doorstep. Not only that, but park rangers work hard to keep the steam vents and the rest of the park clean for visitors to enjoy.

The steam vents are hot and when park rangers have to clean out money and trash, so they risk the possibility of severe burns from the steam. To help keep them and everyone safe it’s best to hold onto your trash until you find a trash can or bin.

Because Hawaii Volcanoes National Park steam vents are one of the most hazardous features in the park, throwing money in them isn’t smart. People might be tempted to get the money out which can cause a nasty accident.

Instead of throwing coins or a few dollars into the steam vents, you can donate your time by engaging with the landscape, or on your way out of the park, give a secure donation inside the Kīlauea Visitor Center.