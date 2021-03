HONOLULU (KHON2) — A “Stop Asian Hate” rally and march was held at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

The organizers planned the event in light of the mass shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, and the hate crimes aimed at Asians.

The event featured speakers and a march that started and ended at the capitol.

One of the goals of the event is to support legislation that punishes hate crimes against minorities and women at the local and national level.