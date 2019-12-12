Stolen vehicle recovered after it was carjacked in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman who was rear-ended by the same suspects who ended up carjacking her vehicle tells us police found the car. And officers ended up making an arrest after another crime was about to take place.

Sources tell us on Tuesday night, an 18-year-old man tried to break into a vehicle, failed, and then drove off. Turns out the car he was in belongs to the 53-year-old woman who was carjacked in Kalihi on Sunday.

“According to the officer that I talked to last night, someone who was watching the local news saw the car. Someone was driving around in Mililani last night,” said the robbery victim who did not want to be identified.

The vehicle was recovered and two people were arrested. She tells us there was a lot of rubbish in the car and her personal belongings are missing.

“This morning someone came to my place to change the locks and everything so I would be secured in my own place,” said the victim. “I’m still shaky and having nightmares because of what happened to me.”

Retired Honolulu Police Lieutenant Philip Lavarias tells us carjackings take no skill and are easier to pull off.

“If you’re going to steal a car that’s parked on the side of the road, you have to disable the alarm. You have to know how to start the vehicle by hot wiring it. You have to have some type of skill as far as the theft of the vehicle goes,” said Lavarias. “When you’re robbing someone and stealing the vehicle, carjacking them, you’re just using force to overcome them and you have the keys to the vehicle.”

The woman who now has her Mercedes back hopes justice will be served.

“I hope this suspect, they will pay for the crime they did and hopefully they will be prosecuted soon,” she said.

One of the two people arrested was released pending investigation.