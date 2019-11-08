Stolen park fencing didn’t make it very far Local News Posted: Nov 8, 2019 / 12:01 PM HST / Updated: Nov 8, 2019 / 12:01 PM HST Caretakers recovered the fencing materials in bushes near the park. Courtesy County of Hawaii The fencing that was discovered missing from a Hawaiian Beaches baseball field was recovered from bushes near the park. The caretakers for the park will reinstall the fencing when time permits. Fencing was discovered missing from a baseball field in Hawaiian Beaches Monday morning. Courtesy County of HawaiiCaretakers recovered the fencing materials in bushes near the park. Courtesy County of HawaiiCaretakers recovered the fencing materials in bushes near the park. Courtesy County of HawaiiCaretakers recovered the fencing materials in bushes near the park. Courtesy County of HawaiiCaretakers recovered the fencing materials in bushes near the park. Courtesy County of Hawaii