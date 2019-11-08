Stolen park fencing didn’t make it very far

Caretakers recovered the fencing materials in bushes near the park. Courtesy County of Hawaii

The fencing that was discovered missing from a Hawaiian Beaches baseball field was recovered from bushes near the park.

The caretakers for the park will reinstall the fencing when time permits.

