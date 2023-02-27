HONOLULU (KHON2) — More security issues are being raised at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport’s garage after a motorcycle was stolen. We’ve learned that there are still areas that don’t have security cameras.

Bryan Olarti parked his motorcycle on Sunday morning inside the Terminal 1 garage. He said he came back five hours later and it was gone. He called the state sheriffs, who he said told him that part of the problem is that this part of the garage does not have security cameras.

“The nearest security cameras here would be in front of the elevators but unfortunately, they said that there was nothing caught with my motorcycle,” said Olarti.

He works at the airport so it’s convenient. He plans to get another motorcycle, but he doesn’t feel confident about parking it there anymore.

“It is scary. I don’t know, I don’t want to get another bike stolen. It’s frustrating. It’s just sad, you would think that especially here at the airport there should be a good amount of security. It’s a pretty intense place,” said Olarti.

Transportation Committee Chairman Sen. Chris Lee has been pushing the state to improve security at the airports.

“We know DOT has been moving to get all the cameras operational rapidly, but there’s still a lot of places where cameras don’t even exist right now. So that’s going to be the next big step,” he said.

He added that DOT has been putting a high priority on the security cameras and the state has the money to make the improvements.

“There is a new focus on resources to really dive into this, so we hope in the coming months that we’ll see plans for full coverage. Everything that needs to be covered and then rolled out shortly thereafter,” said Lee.

DOT raised the parking rate at Honolulu Airport this year and said some of that money will be spent on improving security systems.

“They raised it to $22 a day now, it used to be $18 and prior to that I think it was $15. So the bill keeps going up, I would hope that security would go up too,” said Olarti.

We’ve reached out to DOT for comment and have not heard back.