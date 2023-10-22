HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stolen Lahaina Rotary Club Sign has been recovered in Lahaina.

The exact date of the theft is not known but the report of the incident happened on the afternoon of Oct. 20, according to officials.

It’s believed the sign had been missing since about Oct. 10.

It was located just South of Wahikuli Wayside Park but there are no known surveillance cameras in the area and no suspects have been named at this time.

MPD asks anyone who may have information regarding this case to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.