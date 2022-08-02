HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kapolei couple accused of stealing the identities of two dead infants were back in court Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty.

Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison face charges of conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, and lying to get their passports.

Morrison also had her detention hearing where the judge ruled that she should remain in custody. The judge made the same ruling on Primrose last week Thursday.

During Tuesday’s hearing, when the judge asked Morrison to state her name, Morrison said, “They call me Gwynn Darle Morrison.” She prefers to be called Julie Lyn Montague, which is the identity she is accused of stealing.

Her attorney argued that she should be released while waiting for trial because the accusations of Morrison being a spy are vague. Trial for the couple has been scheduled for Sept. 26.