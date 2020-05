HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are requesting the public’s help in finding a stolen 2012 410J John Deere backhoe.

The backhoe was taken from an empty lot in the area of 10th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaʻau between April 8-13.

Police ask anyone with information to call Officer Roberto Segobia at (808) 965-2716 or email roberto.segobia@hawaiicounty.gov or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.