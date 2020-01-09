Still no word on what it will cost to ride or operate the Honolulu rail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rail officials are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but still no word on what it will cost to ride or operate.

In an announcement on Wednesday afternoon, HART says that they plan to have the first 10 miles open by October 20.

That’s from east Kapolei to Aloha Stadium. And they’re on track to opening the full route to Ala Moana Center by December 2025.

“In fact, we would love to be able to demo the system for the UH football game in the next football season,” said HART CEO Andy Robbins. “Wouldn’t that be great for people to start to understand that they can leave their car at home and use the rail system to get to and from the UH football game.

HART also hopes to open the first station at Leeward Community College on February 8 with a community day.

And the company building the rail cars, Hitachi Rail, will soon be hiring about 145 people, from technicians to security staff and cleaners.

But costs for the final leg of the rail into the city center won’t be known until Spring 2020. The feds still have not released any more grant money, and the city is waiting until March to announce the first year’s operational cost.