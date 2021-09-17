Still no tours of USS Arizona Memorial as repairs to shoreside dock continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Visitors who want to take tours of the USS Arizona Memorial will have to wait a big longer — the shoreside dock at Pearl Harbor National Memorial remains closed.

Facility specialists completed their assessment and determined that the steel collar that connects the dock to the gangway was severed due to the ongoing wake and tidal movements, which made the dock unstable overtime. The dock has been closed since Sept. 3.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Visitors are still welcome to enjoy other sites throughout the visitor center complex, including the Pacific Historic Parks Audio Tour, VR Center, and bookstore. There’s also the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, and Battleship Missouri Memorial.

Operations will resume when the National Park Service and U.S. Navy deem the dock safe again. Click here for updates on the status of repairs.