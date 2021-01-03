Steve Alm sworn in as Honolulu prosecutor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Steve Alm began his tenure as Honolulu’s new prosecuting attorney after being sworn in at the Neil S. Blaisdell Center on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
The retired circuit court judge faces the daunting task of heading a department marred by scandal in the wake of the federal corruption probe and misdeeds of former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.
Alm plans to restore the public’s trust in the prosecutor’s office and is already making changes, but he says he does not feel it is necessary to replace every single staff member.
Alm says, he will take appropriate action if any improprieties are discovered. He added, he reappointed many of the deputy attorneys because he is confident that they are not guilty of any wrongdoings.