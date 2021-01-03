Steve Alm sworn in as Honolulu prosecutor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Steve Alm began his tenure as Honolulu’s new prosecuting attorney after being sworn in at the Neil S. Blaisdell Center on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The retired circuit court judge faces the daunting task of heading a department marred by scandal in the wake of the federal corruption probe and misdeeds of former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

Alm plans to restore the public’s trust in the prosecutor’s office and is already making changes, but he says he does not feel it is necessary to replace every single staff member.

“They’ve been living under a cloud for the past couple of years, it’s been unfair to them. They go to work every day, they do their jobs, I’m convinced the vast majority of them had nothing to do with whatever improprieties were going on.” Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecutor

Alm says, he will take appropriate action if any improprieties are discovered. He added, he reappointed many of the deputy attorneys because he is confident that they are not guilty of any wrongdoings.