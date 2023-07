Steve Alm presents his decision on the January 6, 2020 officer involved shooting on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s top prosecutor Steve Alm joining us in studio. Hope you’re having a great summer.

“I hope you do too, Bridgette,” responded Alm.

Thanks for being with us. Now let’s get right into it. can you give us an update on the safe and sound Waikiki program?