Convicted murdered Stephen Brown will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A jury voted in favor of extended sentencing so Brown can be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The same jury convicted Brown of murder on Friday for the death of Telma Boinville. Her 8-year-old daughter was also tied to a bed. Brown’s ex-girlfriend Hailey Dandurand faces the same charges of murder, kidnapping, and burglary. She’s scheduled for trial in July.