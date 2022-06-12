HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department returned to put out a brush fire near the Kahuku Motocross Track on Sunday, June 12.

The brush fire started on Saturday, June 11 around 1 p.m.

Crews did water drops to put the fire out. Officials say the fire was difficult to put out because of the steep terrain and the remote location.

Fire fighters stopped working on the fire around 7:40 p.m. Saturday because it was dark, and the fire was contained.

HFD said about five acres were burned, and no homes were threatened.

Crews returned to continue putting out the fire around 6:15 a.m. Sunday where about a quarter of an acre was still burning.

HFD said there is no cost estimate for the damage this fire caused.

No one was injured.

Not far from this brush fire, HFD responded to a fire in the hills above the Sunset Beach on June 7 just before 5 p.m